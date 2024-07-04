Crazy Aaron's Trendsetters Social Butterfly

Social Butterfly Thinking Putty is full of charisma and charm just like you! Whether youre a self-described social butterfly or a wallflower, this lively rainbow confetti putty will get the party started.

Keep up with the latest fads!

The Trendsetters collection offers you an insight on whats most popular in the quick-paced world around us. Whether you are camo crazed, monster maniacs, rainbow enthusiasts or fairyland followers, you are sure to be mesmerized by the new and stylish collection from Crazy Aarons!

Thinking Putty helps build hand and finger strength

through a fabulous tactile play experience with unique, unexpected properties and provides relaxing, yet stimulating interaction for anyone with sensory integration issues.