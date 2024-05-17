#winning Electronic Super Memory Match Game

Electronic Random Sequence Colour Matching Brain Teaser Memory Game with Lights and Sounds.

Octagonal Design to Facilitates Handling During Game Play and Maximise Button Pressing Area.

Try to Remember the Correct Sequence of Lights as the Response Time Gets Faster and Faster.

Requires 3 x AA Batteries (Not Included) with On/Off Switch and Start Button to Kick Off the Fun.

Measures Around 20 cm x 20 cm x 3 cm with Maximum 30 Levels of Lighting Sequence Fun.