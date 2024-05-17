Marketplace.
#winning Electronic Super Memory Match Game

#winning Electronic Super Memory Match Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

#winning Electronic Super Memory Match Game
Electronic Random Sequence Colour Matching Brain Teaser Memory Game with Lights and Sounds.Octagonal Design to Facilitates Handling During Game Play and Maximise Button Pressing Area.Try to Remember the Correct Sequence of Lights as the Response Time Gets Faster and Faster.Requires 3 x AA Batteries (Not Included) with On/Off Switch and Start Button to Kick Off the Fun.Measures Around 20 cm x 20 cm x 3 cm with Maximum 30 Levels of Lighting Sequence Fun.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here