Super Mario Balancing Game, Castle Stage

Super Mario Balancing Game Castle Stage is a simple balance game Follow the instructions on the dice and place the Mario figures on top of the stage

You can make the stage bigger by combining pieces from the other Balancing Game series

Four Super Mario character figures are included

3 or more people can play at the same time

Suitable for ages four years and up. Bring all the Castle action to playtime with this Castle Stage Balancing Game from the Super Mario range.

It s time to balance! Can your little one help Super Mario and his friends stay stable on the wibbly-wobbly base? Roll the dice to see how many characters they need to balance before moving on to the next level.