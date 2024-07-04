Super Mario Balancing Game, Underground Stage

Four Super Mario character figures are included

Suitable for ages four years and up

Model number: 7359 Bring their favourite game to life with this Underground Stage Balancing Game from the Super Mario range. It s time to balance! Can your little one help Super Mario and his friends stay stable on the wibbly-wobbly base? Roll the dice to see how many characters they need to balance before moving on to the next level.