Basic Fun! Lite Brite Ultimate Classic

Sharing the magical experience you had with Lite Brite with the newer generation is more fun & rewarding as ever with the newly updated Lite Brite! Inspired by the most iconic packaging style through the years, this new retro version combines the best of the original with new updated features for the best glowing peg play ever. Lite Brite was the original creator of combining peg art with light and is still the leader. Easy and fun for anyone of all ages. Just follow the template or Art Guide pictures to put the corresponding coloured pegs into the directed peg holes & anyone can create beautiful pictures that glow. Follow the pre-designed pattern or create your own bright & colourful masterpieces, the possibilities are endless! The sleek white tablet with black board has light behind it. Just push the button to see the 4 different light shows you get to choose from in order to enhance your art blinking, pulsing, steady and random. Built for travelling, this is a perfect take along for any car ride, road trip or out of the house activity needs. Promotes imagination, develops fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, cognitive development and designed for left or right handed artists. Comes with over 200 round pegs in white, yellow, blue, pink, orange and green, 6 templates to follow on the tablet and an Art Guide with more pictures to follow (not placed on the tablet). Requires 3 AA batteries (not included). Ages 4 to adult.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.