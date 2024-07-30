image 1 of Tiny Dining 3pc Monkey Bamboo Suction Dinner Set - Beige
Tiny Dining 3pc Monkey Bamboo Suction Dinner Set - Beige

Tiny Dining 3pc Monkey Bamboo Suction Dinner Set - Beige
Our Tiny Dining Dinner Sets provide the perfect mealtime solution for baby, parent and the planet alike, thanks to their 100% natural bamboo material that's anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and biodegradable.Each set features everything you need to cater for your little one throughout their weaning journey, with our mischievous Max the Monkey plate joined by a matching bowl and silicone-tipped spoon.Both plate and bowl feature a snug-fitting silicone suction cup that sticks fast to smooth, clean high chair trays and tabletops, holding your dish in place and helping to keep everything just a little bit cleaner!The FDA-approved silicone tips on our spoons are designed to be soft and gentle on little teeth and gums, while the chunky design is ideal for those just starting to get to grips with independent feeding.

