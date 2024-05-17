Marketplace.
image 1 of Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set
image 1 of Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Setimage 2 of Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Setimage 3 of Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set

Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Redwood 3pc Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set
Ideal for outdoor BBQ use or in the kitchen, this set includes a fork, turner & tongs manufactured from durable & heat resistant stainless steel with an integral hanging hook for storage.

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here