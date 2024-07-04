image 1 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Green
image 1 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Greenimage 2 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Greenimage 3 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Greenimage 4 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Greenimage 5 of Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Green

Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Tiny Dining Llama Bamboo Suction Plate - Olive Green
The Tiny Dining range of Children's Bamboo Suction Plates is the mealtime revolution that beleaguered parents have been waiting for, with innovative "stay put" suction technology that keeps them fixed to the table top, immune to the impact of flailing little limbs.Each dish has been expertly crafted from natural 100% bamboo and is melamine free. This provides incredible strength and resilience while also enjoying all the inherent anti-bacterial and anti-microbial qualities of the bamboo plant.The star of this particular culinary show, however, is the large "stay put" suction cup - attach to the base of your plate, press down onto the table top or high chair, and relax as the dish remains firmly fixed in place - no more of those social media pictures, thank you very much!Perfectly designed for meals at all times of day, the segmented llama design of this plate allows you to keep foods separated for easy feeding, while the heat-resistant properties of bamboo keep tiny fingers protected should they reach out and touch the sides.

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here