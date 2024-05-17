Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cm

The stunning collection from Argon Tableware now includes this gorgeous lightweight Bamboo tray. Whether you need to carry that Sunday breakfast into bed, work on the sofa or set up the perfect dining table spread, this cleverly crafted platter won't disappoint.

Made from Bamboo Fibres this organic & eco-friendly piece is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-microbial, giving you peace of mind for whatever you use it for. The smooth deep edges create a balanced and cradled effect, meaning you don't have to worry about anything sliding off.

With many different uses, this tray is any home's necessity. The perfect space saver to display your favourite candles and flowers, a stunning side platter for the family roast dinner or even a craft tray for the kids, keeping all pens safely on the tray and not on mummies new white cushions.

Whatever you need, Argon Tableware has you prepared for perfection.