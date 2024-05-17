Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cm
image 1 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cmimage 2 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cmimage 3 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cmimage 4 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cmimage 5 of Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cm

Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

Argon Tableware Bamboo Serving Tray - 33 x 25cm
The stunning collection from Argon Tableware now includes this gorgeous lightweight Bamboo tray. Whether you need to carry that Sunday breakfast into bed, work on the sofa or set up the perfect dining table spread, this cleverly crafted platter won't disappoint.Made from Bamboo Fibres this organic & eco-friendly piece is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-microbial, giving you peace of mind for whatever you use it for. The smooth deep edges create a balanced and cradled effect, meaning you don't have to worry about anything sliding off.With many different uses, this tray is any home's necessity. The perfect space saver to display your favourite candles and flowers, a stunning side platter for the family roast dinner or even a craft tray for the kids, keeping all pens safely on the tray and not on mummies new white cushions.Whatever you need, Argon Tableware has you prepared for perfection.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here