Nicola Spring White Teapot - 900ml

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, this 900ml Teapot combines traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of this pot balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. A snug fitting handled lid helps seal in both warmth and flavour during the steeping process, at the end of which the moulded handle and elegant, elongated spout combine to perfectly pour your brew without fear of spills or splashes.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.

With 19 separate kitchen and dining crockery pieces available, whether you’re looking for the complete country cottage experience, or just wanting to bring a little warmth to your modern world, the collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to help you fully realise whatever your vision of home may be.