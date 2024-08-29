Kingavon Stainless Steel Solar Pathway Lights - Silver - Pack of 5

These lights are manufactured with a 2V 20mA amorphous silicon solar panel, one white LED bulb, stainless steel pole with spike end for easy insertion into the ground & manual on/off switch.

They are easy to install with no wiring or electricity required & will work for 6-8 hours on a full charge of 8 hours sunshine approximately.

It requires 1 x 1. 2V 40mAh button battery which is supplied.