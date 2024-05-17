Remote Plastic Puck Lights - 5 LED - White - Pack of 3

These wireless remote control lights are manufactured with 5 white SMD (Surface Mounted Device) LED's (around 20%) & they give a larger beam angle meaning they have a wider range of uses.

The lights require 3 x AAA batteries & the remote requires 2 x AAA batteries, neither of which are supplied.

Ideal for use in cupboards, bookshelves, bathrooms etc.

Operation: 100% On (O) Approx Control Distance: 5-10m; 50%, 100% On (* UKCA/CE Approved; 100% On (30min); Off (-))