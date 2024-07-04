Tiny Dining Children's Bamboo Suction Dinosaur Dinner Set - White

The Tiny Dining range of Bamboo Plates is the mealtime revolution that beleaguered parents have been waiting for, with innovative 'stay put' suction technology that keeps plates and bowls fixed to the tabletop, immune to the impact of flailing little limbs.

Each dish has been expertly crafted from 100% natural bamboo, providing incredible strength and resilience while also enjoying all the inherent anti-bacterial and anti-microbial qualities of the bamboo plant. Perfectly designed for meals at all times of day, the segmented Dinosaur design of this plate allows you to keep foods separated for easy feeding, while the heat-resistant properties of bamboo keeps tiny fingers protected should they reach out and touch the sides.

The star of this particular culinary show, however, is the large 'stay put' suction cup - attach to the base of your plate, press down onto the table top or high chair, and relax as the dish remains firmly fixed in place - no more of those social media pictures, thankyou very much!

Once feeding time is over, simply pull the tiny tab on the edge of the suction pad to release.