Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Weaning Fork - Dusty Rose

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

This sturdy fork features a chunky handle perfectly designed to be grasped by hungry little fingers, paired with a soft tip that's gentle on gums.

The silicone material is BPA Free and food-friendly, remaining cool to the touch under contact from hot foods to protect against scalding.