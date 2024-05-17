Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Sink Tidy - Cream

Get your cleaning essentials 'in sink' with the new Harbour Housewares Sink Tidy. A helpful kitchen addition to any busy sink. The unit offers both style and organised space to keep you or whoever is doing the dishes in check.

Made from steel, this sink tidy has 4 compartments, perfect for storing your washing liquid, sponges, cloths or soaps.

The minimalistic design complements many styles of kitchen decor making it a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.