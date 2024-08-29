Nicola Spring Christmas Coir Door Mat - 60 x 40cm - Ho Ho Ho

Step into Christmas and show off your holiday spirit with the collection of Festive Door Mats from Nicola Spring.

Crafted from natural coir coconut fibres, these welcome mats provide an innate strength and durability that is perfectly suited to brushing dirt, dust, mud and reindeer droppings from the soles of your shoes.

The neat 60 x 40cm dimensions make these doormats perfectly sized for both indoor and outdoor use, with a non-slip PVC backing that traps moisture and water while keeping your interior carpets protected. The charming printed message will leave anyone who comes to your door feeling jollier than a bowl full of jelly; delighting friends, family and French hens alike.

Designed for Christmas; made to last a lifetime