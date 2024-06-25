Argon Tableware White Enamel Utensil Holder - 15.5cm - Blue

Keep your kitchen counters organised and tidy with this Enamel Utensil Holder from Argon Tableware.

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

The cylindrical shape makes these pots perfect for holding a variety of kitchen and cooking utensils, from spoons and spatulas to tongs, ladles and beyond!