Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6image 2 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6image 3 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6image 4 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6image 5 of Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6

Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£43.00

£43.00/each

Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Navy - Pack of 6
Curate a luxurious yet comfortable ambience when hosting a delectable outdoor dinner party with our range of delightful dining chair cushions from Harbour Housewares!Designed with comfort and durability in mind, this soft square cushion is filled with polyester fibre, so you can be sure it will retain its shape and stand the test of time when enduring many a backside, whilst the lining is crafted from 100% premium cotton, meaning you don'Â­t need to worry about any spillages and stains that may occur!The buttonless tufting creates a striking yet chic appeal that will be sure to catch your guests' attention, and the aquatic tone allows it to complement your seamless and stylish decor, offering up a soft and Scandi touch.

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here