Harbour Housewares Square Garden Chair Seat Cushions - Paprika - Pack of 6

Curate a luxurious yet comfortable ambience when hosting a delectable outdoor dinner party with our range of delightful dining chair cushions from Harbour Housewares!

Designed with comfort and durability in mind, this soft square cushion is filled with polyester fibre, so you can be sure it will retain its shape and stand the test of time when enduring many a backside, whilst the lining is crafted from 100% premium cotton, meaning you don'Â­t need to worry about any spillages and stains that may occur!

The buttonless tufting creates a striking yet chic appeal that will be sure to catch your guests' attention, and the warm tone allows it to complement your seamless and stylish decor, offering up a soft and Scandi touch.