Harbour Housewares Round Fire Pit Spark Guard - 72.5cm - Grey

This Classic industrial styled dome pairs perfectly with the matching firepit. A stunningly designed sturdy metal dome, ideal for campfires, evening garden parties or a warm romantic moment beneath the stars.

Give the garden something special and your neighbours something to be wildly jealous of with the firepit and dome set. The clever metal design gives you a clear view of the contents and helps to keep sparks in. It also has a handle on the top of the dome which makes it super easy to move and gives you more control over the flames from your fire.