Harbour Housewares Round Fire Pit Grill & Spark Guard Set - 72.5cm - Grey

This firepit grill and dome provides you with the perfect garden set up for any occasion. Serving style, sophistication and of course performance these all season must-haves don't disappoint. Give the garden something special and your neighbours something to be wildly jealous of with the grill and dome set. The clever metal design gives you a clear view of the contents and helps to keep sparks in. There are helpful handles on both the top of the dome and the sides of the grill, which makes it super easy to move and gives you more control over the flames from your fire. No matter what, this firepit grill and dome will have you ready for any al fresco occasion, with classic industrial styling to pair perfectly with the large bowl of the firepit. Crafted from durable metal the grill and dome will provide you with a multitude of space for a large bbq or melting a sweet snack.