Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800ml
image 1 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800mlimage 2 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800mlimage 3 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800mlimage 4 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800mlimage 5 of Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800ml

Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.00

£13.00/each

Argon Tableware Oval Glass Infuser Teapot - 800ml
Bring a taste of striking, contemporary style to the traditional afternoon tea party with this Clear Glass Infuser Teapot from Argon Tableware. Just as with home brew coffee, the art of infusing one'Â­s own loose leaf tea is a trend that continues to gather steam - this pot has been designed specifically with this purpose in mind, coming equipped with a sleek, stainless steel infusion chamber that allows you to perfectly brew your favourite Oolong, Rooibos or Chai Tea in the comfort of your own home. Crafted from borosilicate glass, these teapots offer far higher heat resistance than standard glass, while the squat, oval shape of this teapot offers the perfect environment in which to steep your tea, as the infusion chamber extends down through the entirety of the pot to allow maximum contact between leaf and water. The angled spout rises from the base of the teapot, ensuring the strongest flavour is poured first, while in turn letting the most diluted water mingle as the liquid passes through, ensuring a smoother, more consistent flavour throughout. The transparent design allows you to witness the motion and colour of the brewing process first-hand - a great theatrical showpiece for any home, that also lets you judge immediately when your tea has reached your preferred level of intensity. When the party's over, the infusion chamber can be removed for easy cleaning (Hand Wash recommended).

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here