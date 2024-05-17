Nicola Spring Natural Coir Scraper Door Mat - 35cm x 30cm

Keep interior carpets clean and tidy with this Natural Coir Scraper Door Mat from Nicola Spring.

Perfect for positioning outside front or back doors and other high-traffic areas, this robust mat features a series of stiff, natural coir bristles built to clear even the most stubborn mud and dirt from the soles of shoes, boots and sandals.

The compact design makes this mat a great option for places where space is at a premium.

As with all our Nicola Spring doormats, cleaning couldn't be simpler; simply beat or brush off any excess dirt and rinse with water before leaving flat to dry.