Nicola Spring Natural Coir Knotted Door Mat - 68cm x 43cm

Keep interior carpets clean and tidy with this Natural Coir Celtic Knot Door Mat from Nicola Spring.

The distinctive interwoven design adds an immediate sense of old-world warmth and character to any hall or entranceway, conjuring images of the classic 'Celtic Knot' that has served as a symbol of love and friendship for hundreds of years.

The stiff, natural coir fibres are highly adept at cleaning stubbort dust and dirt from shoes, boots and sandals, with a natural slip-resistance that makes it perfect for use both inside and out in all weathers.

As with all our Nicola Spring doormats, cleaning couldn't be simpler; simply beat or brush off any excess dirt and rinse with water before leaving flat to dry.