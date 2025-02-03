Nicola Spring Heavy Duty Rubber Door Mat - 60cm x 40cm - Black - Classic

Keep interior carpets clean and tidy with this Heavy Duty Dirt Rubber Door Mat from Nicola Spring.

Perfect for the porches and entranceways of homes, offices and other professional establishments alike, this sturdy mat features a series of stiff rubber pins that makes it adept at cleaning stubborn dust and dirt from the soles of shoes, boots and sandals.

The thick rubber construction keeps your mat firmly in place, and is perfectly suited to sitting out in all weathers.

As with all our Nicola Spring doormats, cleaning couldn't be simpler; simply beat or brush off any excess dirt and rinse with water before leaving flat to dry.