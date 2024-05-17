Nicola Spring Heavy Duty Scraper Door Mat - 60cm x 40cm

Keep interior carpets clean and tidy with this Heavy Duty Scraper Door Mat from Nicola Spring.

Perfect for positioning outside front or back doors and other high-traffic areas, this robust mat features a series of stiff, natural coir bristles built to clear even the most stubborn mud and dirt from the soles of shoes, boots and sandals.

The thick rubber backing keeps your mat firmly in place, and is perfectly suited to sitting out in all weathers.

As with all our Nicola Spring doormats, cleaning couldn't be simpler; simply beat or brush off any excess dirt and rinse with water before leaving flat to dry.