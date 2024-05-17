Marketplace.
BobbyQ Portable Flat Pack Fire Pit - 40 x 46 x 30cm - Black

BobbyQ Portable Flat Pack Fire Pit - 40 x 46 x 30cm - Black
Nothing creates warmth and ambience like the flickering flames and scorching sparks that come from a fire pit, but imagine if you could bottle up that feeling and take it with you wherever you go?With our brand-new Bobby Q Fire Pit, you can! This perfectly portable piece is the ideal addition to elevate your outdoor excursions this summer. The flatpack feature and means you can take it with you anywhere you like. Throw it in the car and enjoy a long day on the beach from dawn 'til dusk, or chuck it in your roof box to turn your camping trip into a glamping trip! Staycations will never be the same again. Crafted from 100% iron, this compact construction was made to radiate heat, so you don’t need to worry about getting cold once the sun goes down. When it comes to portable outdoor equipment simplicity is key. Easily slot the four steely sections together and voila! You have a roaring centre-piece ready for you to enjoy, whenever, wherever!

