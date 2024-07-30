Kingavon 100 LED Solar Wire Firefly Lights Set - 2m - Warm

These flexible 100 LED copper wire solar firefly lights come with a 2V, 90mA solar panel & can easily bend to your desired shape.

With no electricity required, they are easy to install & will charge in direct sunlight making them ideal for decorating trees, patios, gazebos, doorways & more.

They require 1 x AA rechargeable battery which is supplied & will automatically illuminate at night for up to 6 hours on a full charge approximately.