Kingavon 50 LED Solar String Lights Set - 6.9m - White

These string lights are charged using solar power & will turn on at dusk & off at dawn automatically.

They are easy to install with no electricity required & come with 50 white colour LED, 2 switch modes of solid & flashing plus they require 1 x AAA Ni-MH rechargeable battery (included).

They are perfect for decorating trees, shrubs, garden decking or even outdoor Christmas trees.