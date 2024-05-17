Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Sugar Canister - 11cm

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, this Sugar Canister combines traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of this jar balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. An airtight, handled lid seals in freshness, delivering satisfying sweetness with every spoonful.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.