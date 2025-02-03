PawHut 5 Tier Hamster Cage Carrier Habitat Small Animal House, Wheels

Keep your small pets stimulated, safe and happy with this multi-level small animal cage kit from PawHut. The five-tier design gives them room to move around and keep active: it features platforms, a large tunnel which goes inside and outside, an exercise wheel, food dish and water bottle. The play tunnel adds an element of fun. It's finished with a handle to carry easily.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size