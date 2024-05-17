Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feet
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feetimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feetimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feetimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feetimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feet

PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder with Cross-shaped Support Feet
Get closer to nature with this bird feeder from PawHut. It features a large top house, where the platform gives a place for birds to rest and eat any food left for them, with the large overhanging roof protecting the space from rain. The fir wood structure, with a weatherproof finish, means this bird feeder will endure years of use with very easy maintenance.
Bird feeder as decoration, multifunctionalSturdy fir wood frame, weather-resistantStable base with cross-shaped feet

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here