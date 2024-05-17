PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Enjoy the pleasant melody of birds ?singing in your backyard and get closer to nature with our sturdy bird feeder. Help feed wildlife while attracting many and varied smaller birds for your pleasure. This Bird feeder form PawHut is a delightful addition to any bird-friendly area. Ideal for garden, patio and balconies, this durable wooden bird feeder with stand will attract finch, chickadees and other small birds. The roof overhang protects the landing space from rain. Wooden construction and a weatherproof finish means this bird feeder will endure years of use with very little maintenance. Provide birds a fantastic new feeding spot with this Bird Feeder.

Enjoy the pleasant melody of birds ?singing in your backyard and get closer to nature with our sturdy bird feeder. Help feed wildlife while attracting many and varied smaller birds for your pleasure. This Bird feeder form PawHut is a delightful addition to any bird-friendly area. Ideal for garden, patio and balconies, this durable wooden bird feeder with stand will attract finch, chickadees and other small birds. The roof overhang protects the landing space from rain. Wooden construction and a weatherproof finish means this bird feeder will endure years of use with very little maintenance. Provide birds a fantastic new feeding spot with this Bird Feeder.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.