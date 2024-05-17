Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cm
image 1 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cmimage 2 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cmimage 3 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cmimage 4 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cmimage 5 of PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cm

PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

PawHut Bird Table Feeding Station with Stand for Garden Wooden 153cm
Enjoy the pleasant melody of birds ?singing in your backyard and get closer to nature with our sturdy bird feeder. Help feed wildlife while attracting many and varied smaller birds for your pleasure. This Bird feeder form PawHut is a delightful addition to any bird-friendly area. Ideal for garden, patio and balconies, this durable wooden bird feeder with stand will attract finch, chickadees and other small birds. The roof overhang protects the landing space from rain. Wooden construction and a weatherproof finish means this bird feeder will endure years of use with very little maintenance. Provide birds a fantastic new feeding spot with this Bird Feeder.
Great platform for bird's drink, eat, rest, playStable fir wood platform for birdsNon-toxic paint, pitched metal roof

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here