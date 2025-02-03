PawHut Deluxe Fir Wood Rabbit Hutch 2-Tier Metal Guinea Pig

Offer your small pet superior accommodation with the PawHut duck house. This two-level design includes a spacious living room on the top and a generous run area on the bottom. A secure ramp connects the two sections, ensuring safe movement for your pet. Crafted with a sturdy fir wood frame and a water-resistant top coat, this indoor guinea pig cage can withstand mild weather conditions. It is equipped with two locking doors and a convenient pull-out tray for effortless cleaning and maintenance. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

Weather-resistant paint top coat for protection Sliding pull-out tray for easy cleaning Tilted roof, covered in asphalt

