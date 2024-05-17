Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beige
image 1 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beigeimage 2 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beigeimage 3 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beigeimage 4 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beigeimage 5 of PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beige

PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beige
Spark your cat's curiosity with this PawHut scratching post. Wrapped in sisal rope, it's a spot for digging and sharpening claws, deterring them from destroying your furniture. When tired, they'll relax on the top perch, which is covered in soft plush for extra comfort , the strong base keeps them safe and supported, whilst the anti-tip device keeps the post upright and balanced. A compact piece for smaller spaces, it grabs their attention, stopping them from getting bored and destructive.
Made of high quality materialProtects your furniture from damageLarge space for cat to scratch their claws

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here