PawHut 85cm Tall Cat Scratching Post for Indoor Corner Use - Beige

Spark your cat's curiosity with this PawHut scratching post. Wrapped in sisal rope, it's a spot for digging and sharpening claws, deterring them from destroying your furniture. When tired, they'll relax on the top perch, which is covered in soft plush for extra comfort , the strong base keeps them safe and supported, whilst the anti-tip device keeps the post upright and balanced. A compact piece for smaller spaces, it grabs their attention, stopping them from getting bored and destructive.