PawHut 4-Step Portable Dog Stairs with Washable Plush Cover for Small Pets

It has never been easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Four wide steps for gentle support, it spares their back and joints from any harm. Ideal for ageing companions and those with limited mobility, they'll feel the soft, warm flannel material on their paws. Lightweight and portable, you can move the stairs to wherever they're needed most. Don't deny your pets the joy of their favourite places - provide them with easy access and comfort.