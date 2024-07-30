Marketplace.
image 1 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cage
image 1 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cageimage 2 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cageimage 3 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cageimage 4 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cageimage 5 of Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cage

Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cage

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£82.99

£82.99/each

Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cage
Create a comfortable and safe place for your small animal(s) with this duck house from PawHut. It's formed into two levels, giving your pet plenty of room to move around, with the three doors providing easy access inside to clean and tidy up. Made from solid fir wood, the structure keep your pets safe, with a top paint coat for extra protection. The top level is fitted with a removable divider, so you can create two upper rooms if needed.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and sizePlease note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.
Large run area for free movementUpper floor can be made into two roomsSloped room to prevent water build up

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here