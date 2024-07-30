Pawhut 2 Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Small Animal Cage

Create a comfortable and safe place for your small animal(s) with this duck house from PawHut. It's formed into two levels, giving your pet plenty of room to move around, with the three doors providing easy access inside to clean and tidy up. Made from solid fir wood, the structure keep your pets safe, with a top paint coat for extra protection. The top level is fitted with a removable divider, so you can create two upper rooms if needed. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.