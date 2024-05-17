Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Natural
image 1 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Naturalimage 2 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Naturalimage 3 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Naturalimage 4 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Naturalimage 5 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Natural

PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Natural
With this PawHut wicker cat house, your home is truly your cat's home too. Their very own spot, where they can curl up and relax - the included cushion will keep them extra comfortable. Its three-legged base provides balance and stability, whilst the spaced holes allow air to flow through, keeping them cool and cosy. Ball-shaped of this cat cave design gives pets a sense of security, making them feel safe when relaxing. The perfect piece for any room, it's sure to be their new favourite spot.
Recommended for cats under than 5 kgLarge entrance so they can get on and off easilySoft and pleasant cushion are included

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here