PawHut Wicker Cat House, Ball-Shaped Rattan Raised Cat Bed - Natural

With this PawHut wicker cat house, your home is truly your cat's home too. Their very own spot, where they can curl up and relax - the included cushion will keep them extra comfortable. Its three-legged base provides balance and stability, whilst the spaced holes allow air to flow through, keeping them cool and cosy. Ball-shaped of this cat cave design gives pets a sense of security, making them feel safe when relaxing. The perfect piece for any room, it's sure to be their new favourite spot.