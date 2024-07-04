PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Grey

Need to keep pets from certain places? This PawHut dog barrier does just that. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it can extend up to 150cm, whilst the switch makes it easy to lock and unlock. Made from durable aluminium, it stays strong and upright, whilst the PVC can withstand your pet's claws. This puppy gate can be easily moved and folded, so you save space when not in use. Easy to install, ?you'll have your dog gate set up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.