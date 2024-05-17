PawHut 2800W Dog Hair Pet Grooming Blaster Blower Black

Get your pet perfectly groomed by choosing this PawHut dog blaster dryer. You can get the ideal settings to dry your pet after a bath with adjustable speed and temper. With a 2.1 m hose and 1.75 m power cord, the pet hair dryer ensures that your movements are more unrestricted when you dry your pet. Just turn the knob to change the speed and use the different nozzles- round, medium, or large flat when changing the settings a simple and effective way to keep your pet looking their best.