PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Run

Give your furry friends an ideal mix of freedom and security with a PawHut duck house. They'll experience the best of both worlds in a home where they feel safe and yet have plenty of space to hop around in. This comfortable rabbit house features all-weather resistant material and construction. The enclosed main house area is designed for privacy and rest while the extra-large guinea pig run offers a more open style built for play.