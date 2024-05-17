Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Run
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Runimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Runimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Runimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Runimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Run

PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Run

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£108.99

£108.99/each

PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Detachable Pet House with Openable Run
Give your furry friends an ideal mix of freedom and security with a PawHut duck house. They'll experience the best of both worlds in a home where they feel safe and yet have plenty of space to hop around in. This comfortable rabbit house features all-weather resistant material and construction. The enclosed main house area is designed for privacy and rest while the extra-large guinea pig run offers a more open style built for play.
Comfortable wooden run with extra-large spaceEnclosed main house area is designed for privacyTop roof can be opened and closed for easy access

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here