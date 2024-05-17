Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Grey
image 1 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Greyimage 2 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Greyimage 3 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Greyimage 4 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Greyimage 5 of PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Grey

PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

PawHut 5FT Rabbit Hutch with Run Wooden Large Guinea Pig Cage, Grey
Need a safe home for small pets? This spacious PawHut rabbit hutch has it all. Perfect for rabbits, guinea pigs and other similar sized animals, they have an elevated house to relax in private, whilst the run, surrounded by steel wire for safety, is a large space for running, hopping and playing. Lockable doors and a slide-out tray provide easy access for cleaning, so their space stays hygienic. Finished with a wooden structure made for indoor use, it's a sturdy and safe space for pets to enjoy.
Fir wood frame with enclosed steel wire meshExtra run area. Steel wire offers ventilationSlide-out tray for easy cleaning

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here