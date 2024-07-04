PawHut 155cm Expandable 3-Panel Dog Pet Gate with Latched Door Brown

For when you need to keep your pets in an area at home, choose this freestanding pet gate from PawHut. A three-panel design which allows it to fit into spaces up to 155cm, MDF forms the frame for a solid and tough structure, with the panels connected together with hinges to move them into shape easily, with the middle door allowing easy entering and leaving. The bars on the panels keep your dog behind, and it can be folded down easily for flat storage.