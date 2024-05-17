BobbyQ 3pc Wooden BBQ Tool Set - Black/Black

Take your outdoor grilling game to the next level with this 3-piece Wooden BBQ Tool Set from BobbyQ.

Whether you're rustling up sumptuous burgers on the beach or vibrant chargrilled peppers on the patio, this neatly-packaged set offers a range of nifty utensils tailored to helping you prepare the ultimate al fresco feast!

The three-pronged fork and serrated tongs allow for safe and easy turning of meats and veggies, while the multi-function spatula makes flipping, serving and even slicing a doddle. There's even an integrated bottle opener for when it's time to toast the chef!

The use of heavy-duty iron paired with robust wooden handles ensures that these tools will serve as your trusty companion season after season, while the compact carry case makes this set perfectly portable and easy to store. The perfect gift for any budding Grill Master!