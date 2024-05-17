BobbyQ Wooden Pizza Peel - 30cm - Brown

Bring some rustic wooden chic to the dining table, restaurant or patio with this cleverly crafted Wooden Pizza Peel Board from BobbyQ.

Transfer pizzas from oven to table in true Italian style with the Wooden Pizza Peel from BobbyQ. The large flat wooden surface offers ample amounts of space for a large pizza or provides a perfect serving vessel for any foods you fancy.

The classic shape of the pizza peel is designed with a lower angled front section, allowing you to slide foods on quick and easy. Made form acacia wood, which is a graceful, sub-tropic hardwood tree native to Australia but can be found round the world, the varnished finish gives a warm, modern look to the serving board.

The handle has been designed to make the transferring of foods easy for anyone to achieve. With a hole for easy hanging or storage use the pizza peel is ideal for the every use or the occasional show stopper.