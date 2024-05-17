BobbyQ 3 Piece Wooden BBQ Tools Set - Black

The grill masters of the world will be sure to love this set of essential BBQ Tools from BobbyQ. Whether you're a regular grilling machine or someone who is new to the Barbecuing world, this set will provide you with the skill to add the perfect amount of sizzle to your summer BBQ set up. Barbecuing is a British Summer Essential for gatherings with family and friends. There is no better way to enjoy a few hours of sunshine than sitting back in the garden or on the beach cooking up a BBQ. Now you can be sure you have everything you need in one place to become the official Grill Master! This 3 Piece Wooden BBQ tool set includes a pair of tongs, an oyster fork and an essential multiple use spatula, as well as a handy carry case to keep them all safe, organised and easy to transport. Each tool is made from strong and reliable stainless steel which can withstand constant use in both commercial and domestic kitchens and is easy to clean. The contrasting wood and rubber handles offer a comfortable hold whist providing strength and durability.