PawHut Cat Tower with Turntable Toy Ball, Jute and Sisal Scratching Post

Cats are playful pets they need somewhere to release their energy and that's where this PawHut cat tree comes in. With toy balls on the base, cats will hit and chase them around in circles, whilst the top has two hanging balls that spin, keeping them entertained as they try to hit them. There's also sisal and jute scratching posts, so cats can dig and claw, deterring them from using furniture. Finished with a particleboard structure, it's strong and stable - a safe space for cats to play.