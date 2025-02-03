PawHut Cat Tree Kitten Scratching Scratcher Cosy Sisal Beige

Treat your cat to the ultimate pet haven a comfortable PawHut cat tree tower, filled with comfort and entertainment. They have a hanging toy ball to swipe at, keeping them busy when feeling playful, whilst the scratching posts and curved scratching board keep their claws sharp and healthy. When it's time to nap, they'll curl up on the top perch, which is covered in soft plush for extra snugness. Watch your pets purr with satisfaction - a piece to make every day extra special.

Made of durable bamboo fibreboard Aisal carpet and plush in strong construction Lightweight, easy to move

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD