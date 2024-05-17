PawHut 72cm Cat Activity Centre with Two Bed, Sisal Scratching Post

This PawHut cat tree will be your pet's go-to spot. When energised, they'll have different levels to climb, whilst the sisal scratching posts satisfy their urge to dig and claw - it's less likely they'll use your furniture. There's also a hanging toy ball, providing entertainment when feeling playful. Once they're tired, they have the option of two beds, both covered in soft plush fabric, along with a thick, washable cushion for added cosiness. A simple way to make every day extra special.