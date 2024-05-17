PawHut Corner Cat Tree Tower for Cats with Scratching Post, Beige

Treat your pet to this comfortable PawHut cat tree tower, designed to fit in the corner of your room. Featuring a cat house, perch and ramp, cats will have lots of space to play and relax. They'll dig their claws into the scratching posts and board, whilst the toy ball keeps them entertained when feeling playful. Covered with soft plush, it's comfortable on their paws, keeping them cosy. Finished with a stylish appearance that fits any decoration, you won't mind seeing it around the house.